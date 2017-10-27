Buildings being demolished in Schenectady making room for new library, literacy center

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s out with the old and in with the new for one local community.

Two derelict buildings were torn down to make room for a brand new library and literacy center.

The buildings are actually right next to the current Mont Pleasant Library.

The plan is to build the new one in this newly opened space and then once that’s complete, they’ll move everything over and knock the old one down for a spacious parking lot.

“It’s an exciting day for Schenectady and especially for Mont Pleasant,” Karen Zalewski-Wildzunas, a City Councilwoman, said.

The red building at the corner of Crane Street and Sixth Ave is known to many as the old Chubby’s Pizza Shop and Convenience store.

After years of drawing in constant negativity to the area, including some 500 police calls, just last year and city leaders say they’re happy to see it go.

“As you can see it’s been a troubled area for many years. I’m truly believing will be a rebirth for Crane Street and have a positive effect on the residents in Mont Pleasant,” Holly Velano, Chair and County Legislature’s Committee on Libraries and Education, said.

Vellano says their current library is antiquated, too small and lacks modern necessities.

The goal is to emulate the Bornt Branch Library and Literacy Center which was built just last year over on State Street.

Officials say there was a tremendous amount of collaboration put into this $3 million revitalization project.

“IDA is the entity that purchased the buildings. The landbank is taking them down and the county is building a new building in collaboration with some private funding and private donations,” Zalewski-Wildzunas said.

The new library will offer more computer access for children and families, provide literacy training, and feature large community meeting rooms.

They expect to bid on the construction by January and start building by the spring. The goal is to have this library operating by the end of 2018.