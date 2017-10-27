Attempted kidnapper, John Regan to remain in Clinton Correctional Facility

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man who admitted to trying to kidnap a Saratoga Springs teenager was scheduled to be released from prison on Friday, but state corrections said that will not be happening at least for now.

According to the State Department of Corrections and community supervision, John Regan was eligible for release on Friday, with five years of post-release supervision.

But, that won’t be happening.

New York State Supreme Court ordered them to keep him locked up in the Clinton Correctional Facility.

Due to the nature of his crime, he of course must register as a sex offender in the State of New York once he’s out of prison.

Apparently, he has not been able to secure a place of residency upon his release, as no one is approving his housing.

So until that happens, he must remain in custody.

Regan was sentenced to 12 years in prison back in 2006 for attempting kidnapping charges.

The now 61 year old, originally from Waterbury, Connecticut, drove to Saratoga Springs High School on Halloween back in 2005 and tried to abduct a 17 year old girl as she was leaving track practice.

Fortunately, she was able to fight him off and break free.

Regan was arrested by police shortly after the incident when he was followed by a faculty member who witnessed the whole thing.

As for what will happen next, NEWS10 ABC will contact the attorney general’s office for more information

Residents of Saratoga County and really all over the capital region can breathe a sigh of relief.