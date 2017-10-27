$15K reward offered for information about gun thefts at Target Sports

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) is offering a combined reward of up to $15,000 for information regarding the gun thefts at Target Sports in Glenville.

According to police, between the hours of midnight and 2:30 a.m. on October 23, at least three persons broke into the front window and stole more than 40 firearms.

Police also named Christian Roman and Jose Fontanez as persons of interest in the case. Members of the public are advised not to approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals. If spotted, contact police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts are urged to contact the Glenville Police Department at 1-518-384-0135 or ATF at 1-888-ATF-GUNS (888-283-4867).