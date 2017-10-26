Two arrested on animal cruelty charges

STONY CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two people in Warren County are accused of animal cruelty after sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of animal neglect.

Police say they found six dogs living outside an address on Harrisburg Road in Stony Creek in inhumane conditions. Three dead cats and a dead rabbit were also found by officers inside the home.

 

Nina Fish, 22, and Zachary Porter, 27, were taken into custody. Both are facing six counts of failing to provide shelter to animals.

The dogs were taken from the home by the SPCA.

Police say the investigation is far from over and more charges could be filed.

