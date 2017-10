ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two teenagers who came to the rescue of a drowning 6-year-old are being recognized for their bravery.

Earlier this summer, two students from Shaker High School Ben Olsen and Gerard Rhatigan went searching for the 6-year-old with disabilities after she was reported missing.

They finally found her in a pool struggling to stay afloat and pulled her to safety.

Olsen and Rhatigan were recognized as the Albany County Citizens of the Month.