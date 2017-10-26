Stolen puppy suspects on the loose

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating after a dog was stolen from Pet Zone in Crossgates Mall. Police now need your help finding who took him.

“The clerks in the store were distracted and they weren’t right in the area where the dog was on display,” Guilderland Police Department Deputy Chief Curt Cox said.

Police are trying to identify these two women who took him from the shop.

“They just helped themselves and walked out.”

Photos of the women were taken from security cameras in the mall. Police say the small West Highland Terrier was placed under one of the women’s arms.

“They walked right up to the cage and they took the dog out and they left with it.”

Police say the suspects then got on the #12 bus from Crossgates where even more security cameras snapped photos of them.

The women were last seen around the Pearl Street area in Albany.

The dog was eventually recovered after police say someone not connected to the crime dropped him off at an Albany homeless shelter.

“They knew that we were looking for the dog so they reached out to the police and we retrieved the dog and brought the dog back to our shelter”

The pup, a little shaken up, is being cared for at the Guilderland Animal Shelter.

“Other than being a little scared it didn’t seem the dog had been mistreated at all.”

Although the guy is little, he’s worth more than $1,000, according to police. This means this crime is a felony.

The Westie is now back at the pet zone waiting for his fur-ever home.

“We’re hoping that maybe there are some witnesses on the CDTA bus or where these people were dropped off who might know who they are.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police right away.