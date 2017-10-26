Regal Cinemas will test ticket price program based on demand

By Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) – Coming soon to a theater near you, a ticket pricing test.

Regal Entertainment is going to try and demand-based pricing for movies at some of its theaters beginning in 2018.

You pay higher ticket prices for hit movies and less for flops.

Regal is partnering with the online ticket service and app Atom Tickets to test the program.

Movies playing at less popular times during the day would also cost less.

If successful, the new pricing plan could give theaters a much-needed boost.

Shares of Regal, AMC, Cinemark, and IMAX have all fallen this year because of poor box office sales.

