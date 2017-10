CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man on animal cruelty charges on Wednesday.

Police say Hank Smith intentionally killed a dog and discarded it into a dumpster.

He was also charged with possession of stolen property after police say he’s linked to several recent car larcenies in the Clifton Park area.

Smith was arraigned and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail for lack of $20,000 bail.