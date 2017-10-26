NY pledges more money safe water in Puerto Rico

By Published:
Trees are reflected in the water in the Buena Vista community in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was back in Puerto Rico on Thursday and pledged more money for hurricane relief.

It’s the governor’s second trip to Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria devastating the island.

Gov. Cuomo promised $1 million to support the purchase of water filtration systems for homes and communities that still don’t have clean water.

The governor criticized the federal government’s response to the disaster.

“When you talk about Puerto Rico, you are talking about Americans. We do not leave when the job is not done yet. We do not leave Americans in a critical situation. This emergency operation is far from over.”

The state has delivered more than one million bottles of water and millions of pounds of other supplies to Puerto Rico.

