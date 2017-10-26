Local community hosts forum to fight back against drug addiction

Related Coverage Pres. Trump declares opioids a public health emergency

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Enough is enough” is what one local community is saying as the fight against drugs hits home.

Parents, teachers, law enforcement, and former addicts took the stage at Shenendehowa High School Thursday night to share their stories. For one local woman, drug addiction took one of the most important things in her life: her daughter.

Every day after she gets out of work, Eva Cascone visits the cemetery.

“My day is not complete until I visit her here,” she said.

Her daughter, Katie, died three years ago. She was 30 years old when she passed away. An addiction to opioids soon led to heroin.

Cascone remembers the final moments she had with her daughter.

“My last words with her were ‘I love you,’” she said. “We exchanged those words.”

The next morning, Katie was gone. Since then, nothing has been easy.

“I’m an empty shell,” Cascone said. “I wake up every morning, and I think here we go again.”

Now, Cascone dedicates herself to fighting the battle against opioids. It’s why she supported events like the forum held in Clifton Park.

“If we don’t start having the conversation now, if we don’t start making sure people know about this, it’s going to get worse and worse.”

Halfmoon Town Supervisor Kevin Tollisen and Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett said the goal is to get parents talking to their kids and to look for warning signs.

“We want to get this message to families.”

“This is happening in our town towns and our own communities, and we need to do something about it now.”

Cascone believes it’s a fight her daughter would have wanted to be a part of. Now, she, along with the people on stage, will carry that torch.

“I just pray at least one hears the message.”

“Don’t ever think that it can’t happen to your child because it can.”

A prescription drug take-back day is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

