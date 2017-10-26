Equine facility helps veterans get some love

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens of volunteers from Home Depot teamed up with the Saratoga War Horse Foundation to help veterans and have a better experience there.

Inside the equine facility in Schuylerville, an army of volunteers spent there day off ready with their tools.

Today was all about helping the veterans putting in new benches, installing utility racks, and bringing in new storage.

“It really demonstrates that people do care and want help,” Bob Nevins, Founder of Saratoga War Horse Foundation, said.

Nevins has helped more than 700 veterans struggling to adjust to life after the military complete the program. One of those veterans was here on Thursday.

“It had such an impact on my life and where I was in such a dark place,” Troy Huggard said.

“Whatever it is happening here is very powerful and effective,” Nevin said.

Nevin is making sure to keep the success going through new updates giving both the horses and the veterans new hope and trust showing them the community stands behind them.