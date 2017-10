ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Alacrity Frame Workshop is a place to find custom made picture frames located in the heart of Albany, on Lark Street.

The store doubles as an art gallery.

The word “alacrity” is a noun (n) which means: “cheerful readiness, promptness, or willingness; liveliness or briskness.”

Brian Shea is the owner of the shop, “crafter” of the custom frames and curator of his own small art gallery.