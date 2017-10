BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Bolton Landing man is accused of sexually abusing a senior citizen at the Warren Center Adult Home.

Police say 75-year-old Edward Hodgkinson is a resident at the adult home and is accused of sexually abusing a 101-year-old woman.

The victim is physically disabled.

Hodgkinson is now facing a misdemeanor for the sex abuse and a felony for endangering the welfare of a person with disabilities.

The adult home says Hodgkinson has been kicked out of the facility.