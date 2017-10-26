A Capital Region haunting

(NEWS10) – Do you believe in ghosts?

Jeremy and Krista bought their dream home 18 months ago. But within days of moving in, strange things started happening.

“We started hearing footsteps,” Krista said. “We started hearing bangs.”

Objects also began moving on their own, including rugs and a dish towel.

“And some nights, when we’ll come home from work, [the dish towel] is moved all the way to the right of the stove,” Krista said. “It’s never to the left, and it’s never a mess; just straight and neat as ever.”

It’s far worse upstairs: shadows and voices.

“I was in the bathroom, and I heard a male – an adult male – and what I assumed to be a child,” Jeremy said. “It was very soft spoken and I couldn’t make out what was said. And I come in here and ask, ‘Did you have the TV on? And she said, no.’”

Then there’s the bedroom closet.

“[The door] would open all by itself,” Krista said. “Just about a crack. Maybe a foot or so.”

In fact, one morning –

“I heard distinct footsteps coming from this corner, and then ‘bam’ into the bed,” Jeremy recalled. “It hit hard enough to wake me up the rest of the way.”

The previous owner was a mystery man from England who walked away and sold the house with everything in it. Did he know something this couple didn’t?

They swear it’s really happening.

“I would never lie about it,” Krista said. “There’s too much – too many things – to make up a story of it.”

There is one way to know the truth. NEWS10 ABC brought in a team of paranormal investigators to spend an evening – psychics, demonologists, experts in the supernatural.

They came armed with special equipment, and what they uncover may haunt you. You’d be smart to hide in the closet for what happens next.

