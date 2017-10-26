$10M in funding announced to expand addiction services in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced new funding to expand addiction withdrawal and stabilization services in the state.

The $10 million capital funding will develop and support up to 75 new, community-based medically supervised detox programs. The programs will provide around-the-clock care to people who are under the influence of alcohol, opioids, and other substances, or suffering from withdrawal, and help connect them with further treatment programs.

“The scourge of the opioid epidemic has touched communities in every corner of this state and it is critical that we tackle this problem from every angle, working to reach every New Yorker who needs help,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor’s office says the funding is made through a Request for Applications administered by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services. Click here to learn more about the process and how to obtain funding. Responses are due by December 28.

Visit www.combatheroin.ny.gov for more information on addressing heroin and prescription opioid abuse, including a Kitchen Table Tool Kit to help start the conversation about the warning signs of addiction and where to get help. For tools to use in talking to a young person about preventing alcohol or drug use, visit the State’s Talk2Prevent website.