Renovations at Tivoli Park in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tivoli Park in Albany received some much-needed improvements on Wednesday.

People in the neighborhood are really welcoming the changes.

“I remember fishing in it, and that’s what we do with our fishing club, keeping it a real fishing club. We bring kids here fishing to this today.”

The announcement by the mayor of Albany is so personal for Warren Brown. He grew up in the city’s West Hill neighborhood, just across the street from the Tivoli Lake Preserve, when it was well maintained.

Over the years Warren says he watched on as the park became an afterthought and increasingly overgrown.

“It’s good that they’re bringing this beautiful location back to the way it used to be.”

“We needed help ensuring that this wonderful ecosystem stays in balance and to just see it all come together is really phenomenal.”

For years area environmentalists pushed for the multimillion-dollar project, now being made possible with the help of state and city funding.

“The Patroon Creek actually goes through this tunnel, a 6-foot tunnel, kind of adjacent to the lake,” William Simcoe, Albany Water Board Commissioner, said. “We’re going to open up that tunnel and it’s going to become an open stream channel.”

If you’re wondering where the lake is, well that’s part of the problem. Over the years, it’s been reduced to about 50 percent of its original size by this invasive species known as phragmites.

Restoring it, well that’s where the sheep come in.”

“What we’re after with, in our process, in the idea of restoring a place like Tivoli is not to remove the invasive species per se, but to restore the ecosystem.”

It’s the job of Border Collie, fleet, and her handler to make sure the sheep do just that.

So that Warren and the kids can get back to more important matters like fishing.

“I can’t wait till it turns out the way they want it to turn out.”