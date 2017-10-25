New initiative to fight against cancer in New York

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new steps the state will be taking in the fight against cancer on Wednesday.

A statewide cancer registry has allowed officials to look at specific regions and the type of cancer there.

The four regions that will be looked at over the next year are Western New York, New York City, Long Island, and the Capital Region with a focus on Warren County. Researchers will look for the potential causes for cancer in each area.

Peter McDevitt stood up and addressing Gov. Cuomo.

“This is what it’s going to take to enable us to get to the magical answer of a cure for cancer.”

Thanking him for efforts made to fight against cancer. His wife Carol Lee died from a type of brain cancer several years ago.

“Glioblastoma, it’s the same disease Senator McCain is suffering from right now.”

Gov. Cuomo’s plan will look at the four regions of the state to try and find out where the cancer is coming from.

“There has to be an answer,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Let’s get ahead of t and find out how to prevent it you have to know what’s causing it.”

The area in New York with the most people with cancer is in Warren County and is closely followed by areas in Western New York.

“The question for us is always what else can we do what else can we do what else can we do.”

Gov. Cuomo says around a million people statewide currently have cancer or are in remission.

“It’s like a shadow that is there all the time.”

Sara Carpenter says the plan is a good one but there are deeper issues too.

“It now costs us $11,100 a month.”

Her husband Bob has leukemia and his medication costs a small fortune.

“He lives a normal life but without this medicine, he would be dead in less than a year”

Luckily, health insurance covers the cost for Bob but it might not for other New York families.

“If we don’t get a hold of that it won’t matter what we do locally.”

Gov. Cuomo says it’s time to find out exactly what is causing cancer across the state.

“Health factors, the demographic factors, the environmental factors,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Because at some point, everyone’s lives will be changed by cancer.

“It affects our family and eventually it will affect almost every family,” Carpenter said.

“Everyone has been touched and we have to do better.”

Gov. Cuomo says the statewide study will take about a year and hopes to have a new plan on how to move forward after that time is up.