Mother of missing Catskill man speaks out

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The parents of a local missing man have posted a $20,000 reward in an effort to help police solve the case.

You don’t need to see her face to feel her pain.

“I’m tortured with sadness like any mother would be. Every waking moment that I’m awake is torture,” Bonnie Foster said.

Foster sharing her painful story, but not without trepidation.

She did not want to show her face because she fears possible retaliation from the people who are likely behind her son’s disappearance.

She talked about the last time she spoke with her son 31-year-old Brandyn.

“At that moment something bad was happening because he always said he loved me when he hung up. He hung up abruptly and said I can’t talk.”

That was back January 26th. Four days later when Bonnie couldn’t locate her son, she called the police. The case seemed cold, until two weeks ago on October 12th when New York State Police investigators searched Brandyn’s last known address on Tool House Road in Catskill. An excavator was also brought in to dig behind a garage on the property.

“I started to shake like any mother would. You don’t like to think of your child being buried somewhere.”

Bonnie says police have shared little about the case with her and her husband, jazz drumming legend Al Foster.

Before going missing, Brandyn had also been trying to make a name for himself as a rap artist.

To his family he was best known as a loving son and father.

Bonnie says they just want to know what happened.

In an effort to get answers his parents have posted a $20,000 reward for information that will help solve the case.

“We miss him every day. We just want justice for Brandyn.”

New York State Police say they continue to hunt down leads, but as of today there hasn’t been any arrests and no sign of Brandyn.