Local man accused of stealing, forging checks arrested in Tennessee

By Published:

BENSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man was arrested in Tennessee for a crime he is accused of committing in the Capital Region last year.

Police say in August 2016, John Kerr, 27, of Greeneville, Tenn., stole a bunch of checks from a home in Hamilton County. He is then accused of forging those checks for his own use.

After the burglary, he is accused of fleeing to Tennessee where he was arrested on unrelated charges. Troopers say he had been living in Amsterdam at the time of the incident.

Police tracked him down in Tennessee to bring him back to New York. Police say he is also wanted for several other charges in Montgomery, Fulton, and Allegany Counties.

Kerr is currently in jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s