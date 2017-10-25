Local man accused of stealing, forging checks arrested in Tennessee

BENSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man was arrested in Tennessee for a crime he is accused of committing in the Capital Region last year.

Police say in August 2016, John Kerr, 27, of Greeneville, Tenn., stole a bunch of checks from a home in Hamilton County. He is then accused of forging those checks for his own use.

After the burglary, he is accused of fleeing to Tennessee where he was arrested on unrelated charges. Troopers say he had been living in Amsterdam at the time of the incident.

Police tracked him down in Tennessee to bring him back to New York. Police say he is also wanted for several other charges in Montgomery, Fulton, and Allegany Counties.

Kerr is currently in jail.