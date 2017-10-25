Evidentiary hearing for man accused of killing stepdaughter

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Johnny Oquendo, the man accused of killing his step-daughter, stuffing her body in a suitcase and dumping her in the Hudson River in 2015 is expected back in court Wednesday.

Oquendo is expected in court for an evidentiary hearing on Wednesday. The actual trial will not begin until Monday.

On Wednesday, Oquendo’s defense attorney will likely ask the judge to dismiss certain pieces of evidence from being used in the upcoming trial.

Oquendo is charged with second-degree murder, strangulation and concealment of a corpse.

Police say he killed 21-year-old Noel Alkarlama, then stuffed her body in a suitcase and threw it into the Hudson River.

Alkaramla was last seen on November 22, 2015 leaving her job at Verdile’s restaurant in Lansingburgh. About a month later, divers pulled the suitcase from the icy waters of the Hudson River.

State Police say they did, in fact, find DNA evidence on Alkaramla’s body that matches Oquendo’s.

There is also video from his police interrogation, cell phone records, and evidence found at Oquendo’s home.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest developments.