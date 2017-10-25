Doughboys coming to a Stewart’s near you

By Published:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You no longer have to drive to Esperanto in Saratoga to get a delicious Doughboy.

Instead, you can travel to one of 13 Stewart’s shops across the area.

A Doughboy is a dough pocket stuffed sauteed chicken, cheeses, scallions and spices.

Locations offering Doughboys

Ballston Spa
170 Church Ave.
448 Geyser Road

Clifton Park
1859 Route 9

Gansevoort
227 Ballard Road
1917 Route 32N

Saratoga Springs
521 Broadway
30 Church St.
8 Circular St.
504 Route 9P
1465 Route 9P
4208 Route 50
87 West Ave.

Schuylerville
158 Broad St.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s