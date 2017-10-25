Doughboys coming to a Stewart’s near you

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You no longer have to drive to Esperanto in Saratoga to get a delicious Doughboy.
Instead, you can travel to one of 13 Stewart’s shops across the area.
A Doughboy is a dough pocket stuffed sauteed chicken, cheeses, scallions and spices.
Locations offering Doughboys
Ballston Spa
170 Church Ave.
448 Geyser Road
Clifton Park
1859 Route 9
Gansevoort
227 Ballard Road
1917 Route 32N
Saratoga Springs
521 Broadway
30 Church St.
8 Circular St.
504 Route 9P
1465 Route 9P
4208 Route 50
87 West Ave.
Schuylerville
158 Broad St.