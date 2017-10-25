Doughboys coming to a Stewart’s near you

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You no longer have to drive to Esperanto in Saratoga to get a delicious Doughboy.

Instead, you can travel to one of 13 Stewart’s shops across the area.

A Doughboy is a dough pocket stuffed sauteed chicken, cheeses, scallions and spices.

Locations offering Doughboys

Ballston Spa

170 Church Ave.

448 Geyser Road

Clifton Park

1859 Route 9

Gansevoort

227 Ballard Road

1917 Route 32N

Saratoga Springs

521 Broadway

30 Church St.

8 Circular St.

504 Route 9P

1465 Route 9P

4208 Route 50

87 West Ave.

Schuylerville

158 Broad St.