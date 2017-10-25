Article on The Onion pokes fun at the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An article posted on Tuesday by a popular satire news site The Onion trolled Albany for its pitch to get the new Amazon headquarters to come here.

The article states that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ heart broke a little reading the pitch, saying he “cringed” when reading the section touting the city’s culture and businesses.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan offered her thoughts on the article during a press conference.

“I think you know it brings a lot of attention to the City of Albany,” Mayor Kathy Sheehan said. “I think anytime there is a buzz about the City of Albany, it’s a good thing.”

All kidding aside, Amazon does have a chance of coming to the Capital Region.

The arrival of the new headquarters would bring 50,000 new jobs.

Rensselaer is up against two other New York bids and others from across the country.