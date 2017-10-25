Amsterdam PD searching for man accused of exposing himself, trying to grab woman

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amsterdam police are searching for a man they say exposed himself in front of woman in a parking lot Monday.

Police say a female employee of St. Mary’s Hospital was approached in the parking lot on the corner of Route 5 and Lower Steadwell Avenue by a short, Hispanic male, in his late teens to early 20’s.

The man spoke to the woman in “repeated sexual overtones” as she got into her car. Police say he then exposed and began to touch himself while grabbing at the woman’s car door. She quickly drove away.

The male was on a bike at the time of the incident and was described as wearing a gray t-shirt with an image on the front, dark-colored pants and white earbuds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Amsterdam Police at 518-842-1100.

