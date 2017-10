Lily

6 years old…..spayed….

Arrived Sept. 12th

Found as a stray in Troy…no one ever claimed.

Loves to play…she will want to be the quuen….so no other pets (Dogs or cats) should be in the house.

Children over 12 would be best because she can play rough with her toys…..

She can be a bit strong on a leash but does well with a harness….Very good in the car.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 518-434-8128