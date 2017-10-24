Parents warned to watch out for candy that can get kids high

By Published:
Happy Halloween Trick or Treat candy overhead jack-o-lantern buckets on bright orange wood table background.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Parents, listen up. There could be some harmful candy lurking in your child’s Halloween bag this year.

There’s a new item on the market that may look like innocent candy but is actually infused with a chemical compound found in marijuana.

But people are worried these candies will land in the hands of kids come Halloween.

They reportedly look like any other colorful candy. The only thing distinguishing them is a set of three tiny letters on the wrapper.

Officials say CBD candy, also known as hemp oil candy, gives marijuana its psychoactive effect.

CBD is known to give users a relaxing feeling.

The Poison Center at Tampa General Hospital is warning parents to be on the lookout for these candies.

Dr. Fred Aleguas is urging parents to double check all candy wrappers closely. He is also issuing a reminder to not let your kids eat any homemade goodies passed out during trick-or-treating.

Medical experts say studies also have suggested CBD could help various conditions, from multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease to anxiety and insomnia.

