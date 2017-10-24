Parents concerned about safety at Cohoes High School

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a bomb threat was reported at Cohoes High School, local parents are now speaking out about a perceived uptick in violence at the school.

“Many of these students are victims of such violence and our job is not to just say, oh let’s kick these students out,” Superintendent Jennifer Spring said.

A Facebook post expressed concern over “current culture, negativity and violent behavior” at the Cohoes High School in the wake of a bomb threat on Monday. It drew attention from numerous parents and the woman who posted it is calling for a meeting of parents. She says students need to be held accountable for violent behavior.

“Obviously the current situation in the high school is concerning. There is a mixture of issues primarily a lot of fighting going on in the school,” Jessica Gagliardi-Devoe, a Cohoes High School parent, said. “I think that the number one solution for the problem is parental involvement.”

Another mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said she would attend Devoe’s meeting calling for a change. She says her daughter encounters the same things at school.

“There’s always fights. She’s 15 years old and kids her age are smoking pot, they’re doing Xanax right in school,” An anonymous parent said.

Devoe says the school board has been receptive to her idea of a meeting.

“The foundation of change here is going to be an active positive movement starting with the parents and working alongside the district,” Devoe said.

Cohoes Police say that despite the perceived increase in violence, there have actually been fewer incidents reported this year.

“I don’t think our schools are schools that are riddled with drugs and violence. As far as police go, we are not getting calls like we did last year,” Cohoes Mayor Shawn Morse said.

Officials say there is no official resource officer in the school, there is an officer that monitors the kids four hours a day.

According to the parent who called for a meeting on Facebook, the school board and high school principal have agreed to work alongside concerned parents to change what parents are calling a “problematic culture.”