NYSP: Man threw his 4-month-old onto the bed during domestic dispute

Web Staff Published:

BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Chicago man has been arrested, accused of throwing his four-month-old child onto a bed at The Sagamore resort in Bolton Landing.

New York State Police say 39-year-old Cody Moon threw the child onto the bed during a domestic incident with his wife, while he was drunk.

Additionally, police say Moon engaged in unwanted physical contact with his wife during the incident while the infant was in her arms, also placing the child in danger.

Moon was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Moon was arraigned in the Town of Bolton Court and released on bail.

