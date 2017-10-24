NY Senate issues report on Lyme and tick-borne illness

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Recent discoveries of tick-borne illness throughout the Capital Region has prompted senators to take action.

On Tuesday, the New York Senate released a report aimed at combating tick-borne illnesses. This comes after a hearing that included patients, medical professionals, and advocates.

The report calls on the state to create a specific protocol when it comes to notifying individuals of their diagnosis.

Patients who’ve had tick-borne illnesses describe severe pain, loss of memory, and financial troubles as a result of a severe lack of effective treatment options.

