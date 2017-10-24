Neighboring communities join together to oppose Colonie landfill expansion

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several local neighboring communities are joining together to call for a stop to a growing pile of garbage towering over the Mohawk River.

The environmental watchdog group Riverkeeper is joining Waterford and Halfmoon communities to test water samples near the Colonie landfill, situated near the Mohawk River.

The idea is to gather information about possible contamination while the state considers a proposal to expand the landfill.

The landfill currently rises 400 feet above sea level and is approved to reach as high as 430 feet.

A proposal would extend that number nearly 100 feet to reach 517 feet above sea level.

Some are concerned about the environmental impacts the extension could have on the river, and the potential for water fun-off.