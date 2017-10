Related Coverage Historic building in Glens Falls faces potential demolition

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A historic building in Glens Falls that is facing demolition may now be saved.

Darren Tracy has agreed to buy the property for $1.

The mayor said that anyone who presents a good enough renovation plan could buy the place for a buck.

Tracy has not officially bought the hosue, but the mayor says he has experience in renovating historic properties.

The city is still considering the deal.