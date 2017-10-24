Gov. Cuomo signs bill banning e-cigarettes inside

Daryl Cura demonstrates an e-cigarette at Vape store in Chicago, Wednesday, April 23, 2014. The federal government wants to ban sales of electronic cigarettes to minors and require approval for new products and health warning labels under regulations being proposed by the Food and Drug Administration. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – By the end of November, New Yorkers will no longer be allowed to vape indoors.

Katie Gilbert, manager of a local smoke shop, says the vaping industry has been booming the last few years.

“There’s nothing with a vape. You’re not getting the nasty smell of smoke, it doesn’t bother anybody it’s all vapor.”

According to the Center for Disease and Control, the e-cigarette industry has grown to $2.5 billion.

“Smoking is a lot more hazardous than vaping is.”

While vaping is generally marketed as the healthier alternative to smoking regular cigarettes, there is still little known about the long term health risks.

The state and CDC are still concerned. This led Governor Andrew Cuomo to sign a bill that bans vaping anywhere cigarettes are already prohibited, such as inside bars and restaurants.

In a statement, he says “the reality is they also carry long term risks to the health of users and those around them. This measure closes another dangerous loophole in the law.”

Despite this bill, Gilbert says she does not think this will change people’s mind about vaping.

“Everybody vapes. It’s the biggest trend out there. I mean without a doubt our vape lounge is always busy with customers,” Gilbert said.

Seventy cities in the state already have a similar ban on e-cigarettes and in July it was banned from school grounds statewide.

