Former state employee accused of faking medical records to substantiate 111 sick days

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former New York State employee is facing charges after faking medical records to substantiate more than 100 sick days.

According to the Inspector General’s Office, Carol Cashdollar, 56, of Cohoes, an employee with the Office of Children and Family Services, stole more than $9,300 in wages for sending in the fake medical records, including a forged Family Medical Leave Act application.

She was charged with third-degree grand larceny and seven counts of offering a false instrument for filing.

The Inspector General’s Office says Cashdollar retired in October following an investigation into her use of sick days.

Cashdollar was absent from work between May 2015 and November 2016. For most days, the Inspector General’s Office says she was able to receive 50 percent of her regular salary if she was able to legitimate medical reason for taking the time off.

Cashdollar was arraigned and released pending her next court appearance.