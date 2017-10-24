FBI releases Sandy Hook shooting investigation documents

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation released three large documents Tuesday related to its investigation into the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Each of the three documents contain more than 500 pages of information on the bureau’s investigation into the mass shooting that took place on December 14, 2012. A total of 26 students and staff were killed.

All three documents are available to read here:

The FBI posted the documents to their website Tuesday morning, and announced their release on their Twitter feed.

Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting: https://t.co/Y8iW6CFTpj — FBI Records Vault (@FBIRecordsVault) October 24, 2017

The documents redact information such as names, addresses, and contact information for those involved in the investigation, which include neighbors of the shooter, Adam Lanza , as well as people connected to him.