FBI releases Sandy Hook shooting investigation documents

By Published:
This Oct. 28, 2013 aerial photo shows the Sandy Hook Elementary School, relocated to the former Chaulk Hill School building in Monroe, Conn., after the original building in neighboring Newtown was razed following A Dec. 14, 2012, shooting rampage where 26 people were killed. A threat Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014, led to the evacuation of the new Sandy Hook Elementary School in Monroe. The superintendent's office said the students were being moved to a nearby school where they could be picked up by their parents. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation released three large documents Tuesday related to its investigation into the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Each of the three documents contain more than 500 pages of information on the bureau’s investigation into the mass shooting that took place on December 14, 2012. A total of 26 students and staff were killed.

All three documents are available to read here:

The FBI posted the documents to their website Tuesday morning, and announced their release on their Twitter feed.

The documents redact information such as names, addresses, and contact information for those involved in the investigation, which include neighbors of the shooter, Adam Lanza, as well as people connected to him.

