ATF, NYSP join investigation after Glenville gun shop burglarized

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police continue to look for at least three people they said broke into a sporting goods store and stole dozens of guns.

According to police, more than 40 hand guns and long guns were stolen from Target Sports in Glenville.

“Right now, we just believe the weapons and maybe some ammunition,” Glenville Police Chief Steve Janik said.

Janik said he doesn’t believe anyone in the area is in danger.

“This doesn’t appear to be somebody storing weapons for their own use,” he said.

Instead, it is believed the suspects stole the guns to distribute elsewhere – possibly across state lines. Police did an inventory on Tuesday that will help compile a list of what’s missing.

“That’s why, immediately, once we have the weapons, we have the serial numbers, we have the makes; those weapons go out in a broadcast,” Janik said.

That’s where the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the New York State Police become involved.

“We also have a database in ATF where we can track suspect firearms,” ATG Resident Agent in Charge Brian Mein said. “We are also notified internally if a firearm is traced or recovered.”

“Ultimately, until those people have been found and we make those connections, you have no idea where they are,” NYSP Lt. Robert Appleton said.

None of the weapons had been found as of Tuesday, but police were able to track down a vehicle they believe is connected to the crime.

The people who stole the guns were in the shop for more than two hours without an alarm system notifying law enforcement.

“We’re reaching out to the alarm company to determine whether or not there was a malfunction with that alarm,” Janik said.

Janik believes that may have allowed the criminals to take more weapons.

“They took greater risk and didn’t really think about it,” he said.

He said it’s probable they had been casing the location for some time.

“They targeted that location because of the weapons,” he said. “That’s what they were looking for.”

Janik hopes they can find those responsible and recover the weapons.

“Anybody who is brazen enough to break into a store, steal firearms – multiple firearms – is a dangerous person,” he said.

As they move forward with the investigation, police said they’re looking at evidence, including some blood that was found in the store. They are also interviewing several people of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.