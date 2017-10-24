Arena football team coming to Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Arena football is coming back to the Capital Region.

The team was announced Tuesday morning at a news conference.

Beginning in 2018, the new team will play its home games at the Times Union Center.

The ownership is a combination of local people and members of the Philadelphia Soul’s arena football team.

“I sit at every Soul game near the bench. I want to feel the crowd. I want to feel the team. I want to see the young people in our audience,” Ron Jaworski, former NFL quarterback, said. “The arena football league is affordable and we make a difference with which our teams play.”

As for the team name, that will be decided by the fans.

