Two behind bars after ‘major drug bust’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two people are behind bars Monday in connection with what police are calling a major drug bust.

Darrell Champman, 37, of Rensselaer and Lacee Sousis, 20, of Troy, were taken into custody after the vehicle they were traveling in was found to have 280 grams of heroin inside.

In a press conference on Monday, Albany County District Attorney David Soares says this is the result of a year-long investigation.

Both Chapman and Sousis are believed to be top-level drug traffickers in our area.

More drugs and weapons were found at Chapman’s in Albany and home in Rensselaer.

Soares says the arrests will help save lives.

“What’s happened here is a culmination of tremendous work by a variety of different agencies coming together and quite honestly when you have what you’re seeing here in photos, we believe that we have one of the area’s major traffickers,” Soares said.

Chapman and Sousis are being held in Albany County Jail without bail.