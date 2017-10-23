Troy mayor announces free leaf bags for residents

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the leaves start to fall in the Capital Region, one local mayor is making the cleanup a little easier.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced that the city will be providing free leaf bags starting this week.

The bags will be available for pick up at the Knickerbacker Ice Rink and the Department of Public Works all throughout the week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People in Troy will have to prove they live there in order to get the leaf bags.

Each person will be limited to two packages containing five bags each.