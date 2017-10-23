Taking the plunge for a good cause

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Polar Plunge is just one of the Special Olympics fundraising events and it happens on November 18.

There are shrieks of polar plungers sinking deeper into freezing water that’s testing pain threshold for every nerve in the body.

They happen in different settings, mostly when it’s snowy and freezing cold outside, in open water or a pool. The only thing that matters is that the water is cold and that participants show their support for the Special Olympics by diving in.

“A few minutes before the plunge I get down to whatever I’m wearing and be cold before I run in so my body is ready to go,” Kenny, a Special Olympics athlete, said.

“It is going to be a ton of fun,” Jennifer Frame, of the Special Olympics, said. “We are hoping to raise $100,000. We have chicken wing eating contest, we have face painter, we have food, we have a costume contest, and then we line up at noon and we plunge.”

The water wasn’t freezing for these preview plunges, but it was still pretty cold at around 50 degrees. We were “Freezin’ for a Reason” to benefit athletes with special needs all over the state, like max.

“We have about $50,000 and we need about another 50 to hit out goal,” Frame said.

If you would like to donate, visit polarplungeny.org/lakegeorge.