Rapper’s team removed from Albany hotel

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you don’t know who Cardi B is, you’ll likely know her after today.

The rising rap star posted an Instagram video this weekend basically claiming that the city of Albany is racist. She made the comments after she and her crew were asked to leave a downtown hotel.

The billboard chart-topping rapper making the comments after a show in Albany. Cardi B claimed staff and police acted in a biased manner when she and her crew were kicked out of the Hilton.

NYC rapper Cardi B is best known for this chart-topping track but it’s a now-deleted Instagram rant that’s really getting attention.

“You mother f*****s was being f*****g racist and picking on who the f*** you thought was smoking weed. And you got the wrong f*****g one.”

The entertainer is talking about how she and her crew were ousted from the Hilton on Lodge Street in Albany.

She had wrapped up a quadruple billed show at the Times Union Center hours before and was apparently asleep in her second-floor room when the police were called to assist in the removal of guests including her manager and other members of her crew. The reason, loud noise and the odor of marijuana.

“They came in in the middle of the night talking to my manager and knocking on my door talking about that we were smoking weed and that we needed to get kicked out. If you know me, I don’t even talk about smoking weed because I do not smoke weed. I get paranoid and none of my team smokes.”

In fact, Cardi B insists she had a cold and was asleep in her hotel room down the hall. A video posted on entertainment site TMZ showed a very upset Cardi B leaving the Hilton.

Later in her video, she seemed to lay more blame on law enforcement than Hilton staff.

“Albany is known for being racists. Every single time someone from New York gets sent Upstate they always seem to complain about them being them and I really experienced that last night.”

The video was deleted.

Albany Police Spokesman Steve Smith said officers acted in only a secondary role to Hilton staff and that they themselves had no problem with Cardi B’s crew.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to Hilton’s corporate offices and so far have not received a response.