Police looking for teen with possible handgun in Wilton

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are looking for a teenager they say left a residence in Wilton after a domestic incident with a handgun.

The teen is described as being 16, wearing khaki pants, gray sweatshirt, and black sneakers. Police say he may have a handgun.

Police are looking for the teen in the woods approximately one to 1.5 miles north of Skidmore College. A helicopter is being used in the area to locate the teen.

Local schools including the SUNY Adirondack Wilton Campus, Maple Avenue Middle School, and Dorothy Nolan Elementary School are all placed on precautionary lockout as a precaution due to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.