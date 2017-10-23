Pair accused of robbing gas station with a beer bottle arrested

BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested two people they say robbed a gas station Sunday night in Ballston.

Police say the weapon the attacker used in the robbery at the Runway Express Gas Station on Route 50 was a beer bottle.

“Two guys just came in and got a six pack of beer and they just smashed the whole six pack on the cashier’s head,” Tariq Karar, store manager, said.

Karar says a confrontation occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night while the employee was alone behind the counter.

“They come round the back and force him to open the cash register and took all the money and whatever in the cash register and just walked away,” Karar said.

He says that a man pumping gas outside saw the incident and called the police.

The robbers were identified by New York State Police Monday morning as Kenneth O. Pimentel-Martinez, 28, and 25-year-old Erbelth Centeno.

They were each charged with second-degree assault and robbery.

Both are due in court on November 2.