Man accused of bringing loaded gun to Albany International Airport

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man was arrested for trying to bring a loaded gun past a security checkpoint at Albany Airport.

TSA officers detected the .380 caliber gun loaded with six bullets in the Amsterdam man’s carry-on luggage on Friday. Officers then contacted the Albany County Sheriff’s Department who made the arrest.

As a reminder, firearms, firearm parts and ammunition—are not permitted in carry-on bags, but can be transported in checked bags if they are unloaded, properly packed and declared to the airline. Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000. A typical first offense often nets a $3,000 penalty.

Police say there was no impact to airport operations.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its web site here: http://www.tsa.gov/traveler-information/firearms-and-ammunition. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition. Travelers should also contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.