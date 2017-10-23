Keeler Motors donates $50K to local groups

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local automotive group is celebrating five decades in the Capital Region by giving back to the community that’s supported them all these years.

Keeler Motor Car Company celebrated their 50th anniversary at their annual Mercedes Benz customer appreciation party.

At the event, Keeler announced a $50,000 donation to be divided up among five non-profit groups and charities in the region.

Groups and organizations receiving the money include Albany Medical Center, St. Peters Hospital, Capital Region Chapters of Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the American Heart Association, and the American Red Cross.

