Gold Star widow speaks about phone call with Pres. Trump

NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) – Widow of a fallen U.S. soldier Myeshia Johnson spoke candidly about the man she loved on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday.

Over the weekend, she gave her husband a final kiss and a final goodbye.

On Monday morning, Myeshia, Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow, spoke about the man she loved.

“My husband had high hopes in the military career.”

A phone call by President Trump created a political firestorm.

“I was angry at the tone of his voice and the way he said it. He couldn’t remember my husband’s name. My husband is out here fighting for our country and risking his life for our country. Why can’t you remember his name?”

Over the weekend, Pres. Trump, on Fox Business Network, spoke about that call.

“I was so nice, look, I’ve called many people and I would think every one of them appreciated it I was very surprised to see this,” Pres. Trump said.

He also claimed a political win tweeting, “Wacky Congresswoman Wilson is the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican Party.”

Sgt. Johnson’s widow is standing by their longtime family friend.

“What she said was 100 percent correct.”

The 25-year old father and Special Forces soldier was one of four killed in Niger earlier this month after an ambush by ISIS-pledged militants.

There was confusion over his death during a mission. A senior intelligence official said was seen as so low risk, the soldiers did not use armored vehicles or have a drone overhead.

Republicans say the Armed Services Committee will be briefed later this week on the incident.