AMBER Alert concerns: Keeping your kids safe

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When a child abduction began in Troy, the search spread across multiple towns.

Friday’s safe recovery is another testament to the dogged determination of law enforcement.

The unmistakable sound of an AMBER Alert Friday night in Troy drew families out of their home.

“We just came out because it said Troy and all of my neighbors came out looking for a black Honda,” Suzanne DeGiorgio said.

The alert was issued for three-month-old Donovan Bragg, 4.5 hours after his abduction. Many are wondering, what took so long?

“It’s constantly verifying, getting whatever information we need, and that takes time.”

Senior investigator and AMBER Alert coordinator with New York State Police Josh Kean says both local and state police need to have reasonable cause that a child is in imminent danger of serious harm or even death.

That investigation could require multiple interviews or searches.

In the case out of Troy, police visited several addresses and contacted other agencies.

“We had information that they could be going to New Jersey. So we have to make phone contact in New Jersey with the authorities down there.”

Less than two hours later, police canceled the AMBER Alert for Donovan, proving how effective the sound can be when it comes to safely recovering a missing child.

“The AMBER Alert is very powerful, especially now that we have social media involved. It just spreads like wildfire because when we have a child that is in danger, we all need to work together as a community.”

iPhone users, to make sure you are getting the alerts, go into your settings, select notifications, and at the bottom, you will see the option to turn on AMBER Alerts.

Android settings are found in different places depending on which phone you have.

