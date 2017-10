“Kiti”

A Year old-Neutered…..Domestic Short haired

Rescued from Florida before “Irma” hit…..

Arrived Sept. 15th.

Good with other cats….Not sure about dogs…meet and greet

Outgoing…..isn’t a big fan of being held, but when he is ready to be with you, he will let you know.

Let’s welcome him to NY and get him adopted…..

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 518-434-8128