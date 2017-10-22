Zombie zip line terror alive at Mountain Ridge Adventure

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Spooky fall fun at 70 feet up in the air on a zombie zip line at Mountain Ridge Adventure in Schenectady Sunday morning.

You’ve been to a haunted house, you might have even been zip lining, but riding a haunted zip line?! Now that might get your heart racing.

“People have different fears and here we do like to, you know at nighttime we like to push that fear boundary,” said Olivia Cellini, owner of Mountain Ridge.

It’s a Halloween thrill like you’ve never experienced before.

“You’re zipping and not only that but you have zombies there to terrify you, so in case you’re not scared enough by being in the middle of the woods, you have people basically popping out and trying to scare you on the terror trail we have,” Olivia Cellini said.

It all starts after nightfall in a haunted forest.

“Somebody may grab your leg. You may hear a loud thump; you may even hear somebody jump into the water,” said Gio, employee.

The only way out is up, 70 feet off the ground.

“The cables are screaming because when you are zipping especially at night, it has this creepy sound to it when it “zzzz’s” through the Forrest,” said owner, Michael Cellini.

But, the fun doesn’t stop when the sun comes up. Adventurers can also skip the monsters and find themselves zipping through nature during daylight hours.

“We’re an adventure park during the day. We have six courses; it’s one of the activities where not only younger people but adults enjoy it which is pretty rare,” Michael Cellini said.

The Halloween fun is for ages 14 and up only, but everyone is welcome to try the exhilarating zip line course during the day.

ZOMBIE ZIP LINING: A NIGHT OF TERROR – MOUNTAIN RIDGE ADVENTURE