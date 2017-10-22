Two Saratoga County teens killed in overnight crash in Milton

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says two teens died early Sunday morning in a single-car crash.

The sheriff’s office says the car was traveling east here on Birchton Road when it went around that curve and struck a tree, killing two 19-year-olds.

People in the area tell are saying paramedics took apart this fence to get to the victims in the car.

Saratoga county sheriff’s office identifies the victims as Conor Bradshaw and Logan Wieland.

The football medic for Ballston Spa Pop Warner said Conor played for them for years, but that he went to school in the Galway District.

He was currently studying engineering at the University of New Haven but was home this weekend.

She’s devastated by what happened.

“He was just one of those, just good kids I mean and had manners and was just respectful and appreciative,” said Cynthia Dort, who knew Conor Bradshaw.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash, no word yet on whether speed or alcohol played any factors.