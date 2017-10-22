Two Saratoga County teens killed in overnight crash in Milton

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Saratoga County teens were killed in a one-car crash on Birchton Road early Sunday morning, according to the Saratoga County Sherrif’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Logan Wieland from Galway, and Conor Bradshaw from Ballston Spa, both 19-years-old, were driving on Birchton Road in the Town of Milton when their car went off the North side of the road at 2:59 a.m. Sunday and struck a tree.

Both teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Motor Vehicle Collision Reconstruction Team.

