TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm house fire on 4th Avenue early Sunday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out around 3:40 Sunday morning at 680 4th Avenue in a two-story, two-family home.

The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was injured during the fire, officials say.

The Troy Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

